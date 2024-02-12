Weather forecasters warn of thick fog and low visibility in Kyiv region

Weather forecasters in Kyiv region warn of dangerous meteorological conditions expected at night and in the morning of February 13. Significant fog is predicted, with visibility of 200-500 meters. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

At night and in the morning of February 13, fog is expected to form in Kyiv and Kyiv region, which will significantly reduce visibility to 200-500 meters.

According to meteorological data, these conditions are considered the first level of danger.

Such fog can cause traffic difficulties, particularly on certain sections of roads and streets.

