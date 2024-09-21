We remain grateful as a country: Zelensky calls to honor fallen defenders of Ukraine with a minute of silence on October 1

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on October 1 at 9:00 a.m. during a nationwide minute of silence to honor the fallen defenders of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"On October 1, at 9:00, there will be a nationwide minute of silence.

It is our duty to honor all the defenders of Ukraine who gave their lives defending the independence of our country.

We remember. We remain grateful. The whole country," Zelensky said.

Recall

On October 1, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. This day is dedicated to honoring the military who dedicated their lives to protecting the country and its sovereignty.