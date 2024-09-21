ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
We remain grateful as a country: Zelensky calls to honor fallen defenders of Ukraine with a minute of silence on October 1

We remain grateful as a country: Zelensky calls to honor fallen defenders of Ukraine with a minute of silence on October 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19962 views

President Zelenskyy called for a minute of silence to honor the fallen defenders of Ukraine on October 1 at 9:00 am. On this day, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on October 1 at 9:00 a.m. during a nationwide minute of silence to honor the fallen defenders of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"On October 1, at 9:00, there will be a nationwide minute of silence.

It is our duty to honor all the defenders of Ukraine who gave their lives defending the independence of our country.

We remember. We remain grateful. The whole country," Zelensky said.

Recall

On October 1, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. This day is dedicated to honoring the military who dedicated their lives to protecting the country and its sovereignty.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

