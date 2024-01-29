ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 9147 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 04:30 AM • 104127 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131841 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 132131 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 173209 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 170403 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277908 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 178082 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 167059 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148752 views

"We have made a very powerful step": Ukraine, Hungary discuss possibility of Zelenskyy and Orban meeting

"We have made a very powerful step": Ukraine, Hungary discuss possibility of Zelenskyy and Orban meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35489 views

Ukraine and Hungary discussed the possibility of a meeting between President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Orban. The Ukrainian side believes that it has made progress in organizing such a summit to improve relations.

Ukraine has taken a "very powerful step" to prepare a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, during a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Today, both sides have made it absolutely clear that they are interested in holding a meeting at the level of the Prime Minister of Hungary and the President of Ukraine, and I believe that we have taken a very powerful step towards this meeting today. Of course, we are all interested in this meeting being successful and opening a new page in our relations. 

 - Yermak said.

Details

However, Yermak did not announce a date for a possible bilateral meeting.

Recall

Hungary asks Ukraine to restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, which were restricted in 2015, including the status of Hungarian national schools, the possibility to take exams in Hungarian, and the free use of Hungarian in higher education and culture. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

