"We have made a very powerful step": Ukraine, Hungary discuss possibility of Zelenskyy and Orban meeting

Ukraine has taken a "very powerful step" to prepare a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, during a joint press conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

Today, both sides have made it absolutely clear that they are interested in holding a meeting at the level of the Prime Minister of Hungary and the President of Ukraine, and I believe that we have taken a very powerful step towards this meeting today. Of course, we are all interested in this meeting being successful and opening a new page in our relations. - Yermak said.

Details

However, Yermak did not announce a date for a possible bilateral meeting.

Recall

Hungary asks Ukraine to restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, which were restricted in 2015, including the status of Hungarian national schools, the possibility to take exams in Hungarian, and the free use of Hungarian in higher education and culture.