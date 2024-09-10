We are working on logistics - timely delivery of the announced support packages - Zelensky

Ukraine is working on logistics - timely delivery of the announced support packages. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.

"Today, there was a report by Chief Commander Syrsky. I thank all our soldiers who are holding the front in the Pokrovske direction, who are holding the Kurakhove direction, who are really keeping our positions. And we are bringing closer the steps of our partners who can help now. The main thing is determination. The determination of Ukrainians is more than enough. The determination of our partners needs to be much more far-reaching. We are also working on logistics - the timely delivery of the announced support packages," Zelensky said.

Addendum

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States continues to supply Ukraine with equipmentthat it can use to repel Russian military attacks, and that will continue to be US policy.

Prime Minister Shmyhal reported that today Ukraine is receiving four Patriot systemsin stages, the SAMP/T system promised to us by Italy.