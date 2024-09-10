ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We are working on logistics - timely delivery of the announced support packages - Zelensky

We are working on logistics - timely delivery of the announced support packages - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18706 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working on the logistics of timely delivery of the announced support packages. He thanked the soldiers holding the front and called on partners to be more determined.

Ukraine is working on logistics - timely delivery of the announced support packages. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.

Today, we heard a report from Chief Commander Syrsky. I thank all our soldiers who are holding the frontline in the Pokrovske direction, who are holding the Kurakhove direction, who are really keeping our positions. And we are bringing closer the steps of our partners who can help now. The main thing is determination. The determination of Ukrainians is more than enough. The determination of our partners needs to be much more far-reaching. We are also working on logistics - timely delivery of the announced support packages

- Zelensky said.

"Today, there was a report by Chief Commander Syrsky.  I thank all our soldiers who are holding the front in the Pokrovske direction, who are holding the Kurakhove direction, who are really keeping our positions.  And we are bringing closer the steps of our partners who can help now. The main thing is determination. The determination of Ukrainians is more than enough. The determination of our partners needs to be much more far-reaching. We are also working on logistics - the timely delivery of the announced support packages," Zelensky said.

Addendum

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States continues to supply Ukraine with equipmentthat it can use to repel Russian military attacks, and that will continue to be US policy.

Prime Minister Shmyhal reported that today Ukraine is receiving four Patriot systemsin stages, the SAMP/T system promised to us by Italy. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

