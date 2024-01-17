We are preparing more forces for our country: Zelenskyy meets with Defense Minister Umerov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a separate meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

"I held a separate meeting with the Minister of Defense. We are preparing more forces for our country," Zelensky said during his evening briefing.

As reported by UNN, Zelenskyy held a meeting with law enforcement.

"In particular, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine attended the meeting. The main report was on countering collaborators and destroying enemy logistics. I am grateful to the Service for the results," the President said.

Commanders reported on the situation at the front: Zelensky convened the Stavka after Davos