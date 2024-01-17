Commanders reported on the situation at the front: Zelensky convened the Stavka after Davos

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Chiefs of Staff - the commanders reported on the situation at the front, discussed the country's actions in 2024 and not only defense, UNN reports.

"I held a meeting. Operational level: the situation at the front now. The commanders reported. Different directions: east, south. Also the north - countering sabotage groups, strengthening the border. There was a strategic level of discussion: our actions this year. Not only defensive," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, Ukraine needs an ambitious, active perspective, so that our state has the initiative, not the enemy, and the end of the war depends on Ukrainian actions.

"The world supports those who have prospects. And this is a fundamental task - to keep the initiative so that we can become stronger," the Head of State summarized.

Zelenskyy: 174 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are currently contaminated with Russian mines and ammunition

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends the World Economic Forum in Davos.