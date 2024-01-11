We agreed with the Prosecutor General to work together to strengthen the defense of Odesa region: Kiper about meeting with Kostin

The head of Odesa Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Kiper, took part in a meeting chaired by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, reports UNN.

Strengthening all areas of defense in Odesa region, fighting corruption and Russian crimes against Ukraine. These and other important issues were discussed today during a meeting with the security forces of Odesa region chaired by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin. - Kiper writes on his tg channel.

Details

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration also said that the participants of the meeting talked to the affected residents of the house that was hit by a rocket on December 29.

"We are currently conducting an expert examination, which will determine the future of the building. We will do everything we can to compensate people for their lost property," Kiper said.

He also added that the JMA agreed with the Prosecutor General to work together to strengthen the defense of Odesa region.