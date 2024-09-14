Water shortage in Cuba exacerbates crisis, especially in Havana

Water shortages in Cuba are exacerbating the crisis in the capital. This is reported by CNA, UNN reports.

Details

The water shortage in Cuba continues to exacerbate the situation in a country already gripped by food, fuel and electricity shortages. According to official figures, more than 600,000 people on the island - more than 1 in 20 Cubans - are suffering from water supply problems, causing growing discontent among the population.

The capital city of Havana was particularly affected, where a severe water shortage hit the country's largest city. The Cuban government has confirmed that thousands of households in the capital are without water, and the situation is getting worse for most of the country's largest cities, where more than 30,000 customers are without access to drinking water.