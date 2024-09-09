Water mains are being repaired in the center of the capital, traffic on Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street is restricted

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120203 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123136 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200998 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154971 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153572 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143246 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199626 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112453 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188218 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Water mains are being repaired in the center of the capital, traffic on Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street is restricted

Water mains are being repaired in the center of the capital, traffic on Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street is restricted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26411 views

A damaged water main is being repaired in the center of Kyiv. Traffic is restricted on Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street, water pressure in Shevchenkivskyi district is reduced, but all customers are supplied with water.

For the duration of the repair work, the water supply pressure in the Shevchenkivskyi district networks has been reduced, but all subscribers have water. Writes UNN with reference to Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

A 300 mm diameter water main was damaged in Kyiv. It is noted that the damage to the pipeline at 35 Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street has been localized. Repairs are currently underway and, accordingly, traffic is temporarily restricted.

For the duration of the repair work, traffic on Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street will be temporarily restricted to two lanes in the direction of Beresteysky Avenue

- the statement reads.

The city administration also reported, with reference to Kyivvodokanal, that the water supply pressure in the Shevchenkivskyi district networks was temporarily reduced. However, according to the KCSA, “all subscribers have water.

Amid rumors of river contamination, KCSA has reassured: “the water supplied to the homes of Kyiv residents is safe”28.08.24, 22:17 • 20560 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyKyiv

