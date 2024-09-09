Water mains are being repaired in the center of the capital, traffic on Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street is restricted

For the duration of the repair work, the water supply pressure in the Shevchenkivskyi district networks has been reduced, but all subscribers have water. Writes UNN with reference to Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

A 300 mm diameter water main was damaged in Kyiv. It is noted that the damage to the pipeline at 35 Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street has been localized. Repairs are currently underway and, accordingly, traffic is temporarily restricted.

For the duration of the repair work, traffic on Bulvarno-Kudriavska Street will be temporarily restricted to two lanes in the direction of Beresteysky Avenue - the statement reads.

The city administration also reported, with reference to Kyivvodokanal, that the water supply pressure in the Shevchenkivskyi district networks was temporarily reduced. However, according to the KCSA, “all subscribers have water.

Amid rumors of river contamination, KCSA has reassured: “the water supplied to the homes of Kyiv residents is safe”