Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security recommends removing MP Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has recommended that MP Mariana Bezuhla be removed from her position as deputy chair of the committee. Now the Rada has to vote on this during a meeting. This was reported by MPs in social networks, UNN reports.

Today, the Committee on Security, Defense and Intelligence decided to recall Mariana Bezuhla from the position of Deputy Chairman of the Committee - wrote MP Vadym Ivchenko on Facebook.

In her turn, Mariana Bezuhla noted that the decision to recall her from the post of deputy chairman of the committee can only be made by voting in the hall.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak confirmed the committee's support for the decision to recall Bezuhla from her post, notingthat it is only from the position of deputy, meaning that Bezuhla will continue to be a member of the Committee. In addition, such a decision requires more than 226 votes in the parliament.

Previously

Mariana Bezuhla, responding to the scandal over jokes about residents of occupied Skadovsk, suggested that part of the Kvartal 95 team volunteer for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.