Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security recommends removing MP Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 3477 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 22421 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 21311 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 26995 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110117 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116812 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148112 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179130 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172780 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 61544 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 71947 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100198 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 61159 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 36296 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 22421 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110117 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288340 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240157 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 3477 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100198 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148112 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108856 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108702 views
Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security recommends removing MP Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25116 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security recommends dismissing MP Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Committee.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence has recommended that MP Mariana Bezuhla be removed from her position as deputy chair of the committee. Now the Rada has to vote on this during a meeting. This was reported by MPs in social networks, UNN reports.

Today, the Committee on Security, Defense and Intelligence decided to recall Mariana Bezuhla from the position of Deputy Chairman of the Committee

- wrote MP Vadym Ivchenko on Facebook.
Image

In her turn, Mariana Bezuhla noted that the decision to recall her from the post of deputy chairman of the committee can only be made by voting in the hall. 

Image

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak confirmed the committee's support for the decision to recall Bezuhla from her post, notingthat it is only from the position of deputy, meaning that Bezuhla  will continue to be a member of the Committee. In addition, such a decision requires more than  226 votes in the parliament.

Previously 

Mariana Bezuhla, responding to the scandal over jokes about residents of occupied Skadovsk, suggested that part of the Kvartal 95 team volunteer for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

