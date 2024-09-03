Venezuelan court issues arrest warrant for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez

A Venezuelan court has issued an arrest warrant for the leader. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

In Venezuela, a court issued an arrest warrant for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who is considered the real winner of the July presidential election. The prosecutor's office said that Gonzalez is suspected of committing serious crimes, but has not yet provided details of the charges.

The Supreme Court of Venezuela, which is considered loyal to the regime of Nicolas Maduro, recognized the authoritarian president as the winner of the disputed election, which caused a wide response in the country and abroad. The opposition accuses the authorities of fraud and persecution of political opponents.

