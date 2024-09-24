Vadym Stolar Foundation presents “Stories of the Strong” in Warsaw and Brussels.

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101575 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108265 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174779 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141910 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145530 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139938 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185919 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176022 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104785 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143985 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143774 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148331 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139639 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156399 views
Vadym Stolar Foundation presents "Stories of the Strong" in Warsaw and Brussels

Vadym Stolar Foundation presents “Stories of the Strong” in Warsaw and Brussels

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43105 views

Vadym Stolar Foundation presents “Stories of the Strong” in Warsaw and Brussels.

The Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation presented the book "Stories of the Strong" in Warsaw and Brussels. The presentations were held in the format of a theatrical performance based on fragments from the book and with the participation of famous actors from Kyiv theaters.

"From the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, a team of volunteers from the Vadym Stolar Foundation began to actively help Ukrainians in various ways. We organized evacuations, brought hot meals, food, medicines, and basic necessities. Many people told us their real-life stories and shared their experiences. It was then that we had the idea to collect these stories in one book and tell them to the whole of Ukraine and the whole world. This is the truth about the bloody war, the horrors of the occupation and the facts of the crimes of the Russian army, the perpetrators of which must be identified, named and punished," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

In Warsaw, the event was organized with the support of the Wilanów District Office and the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce. The presentation was attended by both Ukrainians and Polish citizens. In particular, the event was attended by Andrzej Drozd, Vice President of the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce.

The book presentation in Brussels was also attended by representatives of official EU institutions, including Henrik Hololei, Chief Advisor to the Director General of the European Commission for International Cooperation.

The very first presentations of the book "Stories of the Strong" abroad caused a great deal of excitement and gained considerable publicity. The audience could not contain their emotions, living together with the actors the tragic events of the war unleashed by Russia, feeling the contrast between the peaceful life in Europe and the suffering of people in Ukraine.

From Warsaw and Brussels, the Foundation began the journey of The Story of the Strong around the world. The book will be presented in other European countries and in the United States of America.

"Our goal was to show the war and Ukraine in the war as seen by Ukrainians themselves. Those who personally experienced the death of loved ones, loss of housing, occupation, shelling... After the presentation of the book "Stories of the Strong" in Ukraine, the Foundation's team and creative team went to other countries. We started with Warsaw, because since the beginning of the large-scale aggression, Poland has become a hospitable refuge for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. Subsequently, the Foundation presented the book and a play based on it in Brussels to show European politicians and officials the whole truth about the war and Russian aggression. We will not stop there and will show the living and real stories of strong and unwavering Ukrainians to the whole world," said Vadym Stolar, the founder of the Foundation.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

Contact us about advertising