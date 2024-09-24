Vadym Stolar Foundation presents “Stories of the Strong” in Warsaw and Brussels.

The Vadym Stolar Charitable Foundation presented the book "Stories of the Strong" in Warsaw and Brussels. The presentations were held in the format of a theatrical performance based on fragments from the book and with the participation of famous actors from Kyiv theaters.

"From the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion, a team of volunteers from the Vadym Stolar Foundation began to actively help Ukrainians in various ways. We organized evacuations, brought hot meals, food, medicines, and basic necessities. Many people told us their real-life stories and shared their experiences. It was then that we had the idea to collect these stories in one book and tell them to the whole of Ukraine and the whole world. This is the truth about the bloody war, the horrors of the occupation and the facts of the crimes of the Russian army, the perpetrators of which must be identified, named and punished," said Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

In Warsaw, the event was organized with the support of the Wilanów District Office and the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce. The presentation was attended by both Ukrainians and Polish citizens. In particular, the event was attended by Andrzej Drozd, Vice President of the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce.

The book presentation in Brussels was also attended by representatives of official EU institutions, including Henrik Hololei, Chief Advisor to the Director General of the European Commission for International Cooperation.

The very first presentations of the book "Stories of the Strong" abroad caused a great deal of excitement and gained considerable publicity. The audience could not contain their emotions, living together with the actors the tragic events of the war unleashed by Russia, feeling the contrast between the peaceful life in Europe and the suffering of people in Ukraine.

From Warsaw and Brussels, the Foundation began the journey of The Story of the Strong around the world. The book will be presented in other European countries and in the United States of America.

"Our goal was to show the war and Ukraine in the war as seen by Ukrainians themselves. Those who personally experienced the death of loved ones, loss of housing, occupation, shelling... After the presentation of the book "Stories of the Strong" in Ukraine, the Foundation's team and creative team went to other countries. We started with Warsaw, because since the beginning of the large-scale aggression, Poland has become a hospitable refuge for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. Subsequently, the Foundation presented the book and a play based on it in Brussels to show European politicians and officials the whole truth about the war and Russian aggression. We will not stop there and will show the living and real stories of strong and unwavering Ukrainians to the whole world," said Vadym Stolar, the founder of the Foundation.