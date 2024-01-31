ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 4110 views
Vadym Stolar Foundation launches online course "Resilience" to support families of military personnel

Vadym Stolar Foundation launches online course "Resilience" to support families of military personnel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22454 views

Vadym Stolar Foundation launches online course "Resilience"

As part of a psychological support project, the Vadym Stolar Foundation has launched an online course called "Resilience" aimed at supporting the families of Ukraine's defenders during the war. This is stated on the website of the organization, UNN reports.

According to representatives of the Foundation's team, long-distance relationships are a real challenge for couples separated by war.

"Superhuman trials have become a burden not only for our brave defenders, but also for those who wait for, support and inspire our soldiers: mothers, wives, children. Separation shifts priorities in relationships and adds new problems to those that already exist. Many women need emotional support to survive and not to lose their mental health from intense emotions - it is for them that we held the first online meeting within the Resilience course at the end of January," says Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer of the Foundation.

It is also very difficult for children whose fathers are at the front. How to help them adapt to the changes and support them was discussed at the second meeting.

"The Russian occupiers have deprived our children of peace, normal sleep and the opportunity to be with their parents who went to defend the country. Instead, they filled their childhood with constant stress, fear for their lives and the lives of their relatives, and worry about their parents who are now at war. It is necessary to talk to children about this, to help them go through such terrible trials," emphasizes Yana Kobets, a speaker of the Resilience course.

Image

According to Vadym Stolar, it is not the first time that the two main areas of the Foundation's activities have intersected in the Resilience project: assistance to the military and support for civilians.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, our Foundation has been actively helping the military. We send everything they need at the front - from equipment and backpacks to drones, cars and means of fighting enemy drones. We also remember the families of our defenders. For the second year in a row, my team and I have been implementing the large-scale project "Recover" for them. And our new course "Resilience" is aimed at supporting those who are waiting for their loved ones to return from the front," says Vadym Stolar. 

If you want to join the meetings within the course, follow the announcements on the Foundation's social media:

https://www.facebook.com/VadymStolarBF

https://www.instagram.com/stolar.fund/

https://t.me/vadymstolarbf

Image
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine

