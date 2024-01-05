U.S. will not withdraw support for Ukraine as long as it takes, but seeks to help build its own military industrial base - State Department

There have been no changes in the US strategy to support Ukraine - it will continue as long as it takes. This does not mean that support will be allocated at the same level of military funding as in 2022-2023. The goal is to help Ukraine build its own military-industrial base. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing on January 4, UNN reports.

There has been not any change in strategy. And, two, I don’t think there’s any tension between those two comments. We have always made clear that we want Ukraine to be an independent country, and that means that can stand on – that it can stand on its own two feet. We will continue to support Ukraine. It is the policy of the United States - , Miller said in response to a comment that he had stopped hearing the phrase "supporting Ukraine as long as it is attacked" and the emergence of the phrase "the main goal is for Ukraine to be able to stand on its own two feet."

At the same time, the State Department spokesperson clarified that it would last "as long as it takes."

That does not mean that we are going to continue to support them at the same level of military funding that we did in 2022 and 2023. We don’t think that should be necessary because the goal is to ultimately transition Ukraine... to stand on its own feet and to help Ukraine build its own industrial base and its own military industrial base so it can both finance and build and acquire munitions on its own. But we are not there yet, and that is why it is so critical that Congress pass the supplemental funding bill - Miller said.

According to him, that is why "that it continues to be important for Congress to support Ukraine and continues to be important for our European allies and others throughout the world to support Ukraine."

