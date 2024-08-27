US upgrades air defense systems on F-16s for Ukraine to counter Russian threats

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135300 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 223003 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166104 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160795 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146231 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112736 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198726 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107087 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 93691 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 38903 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 86708 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 56076 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 223003 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211685 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198726 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225033 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212647 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 56076 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 86708 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155252 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158090 views
Actual
US upgrades air defense systems on F-16s for Ukraine to counter Russian threats

US upgrades air defense systems on F-16s for Ukraine to counter Russian threats

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31085 views

US Air Force engineers have reprogrammed electronic warfare systems on F-16s for Ukraine. The upgrade will allow the aircraft to effectively counter modern Russian weapons and integrate into the Ukrainian air force.

The United States has reprogrammed the electronic warfare system on the F-16 fighter jets it has given to Ukraine  to counter modern Russian weapons. This was reported by the Visual Information Dissemination Service of the US Department of Defense , according to UNN .

Details [1

It is noted that Ukrainian aircraft were updated by engineers from the 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron of the US Air Force, a center of excellence for electronic warfare that is dedicated to improving the capabilities and survivability of US aviation.

It was they who, together with Danish and Norwegian specialists, reprogrammed the electronic warfare systems on F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands.

Engineers from the 68th Squadron said that the electronic warfare subsystems needed to be updated to ensure that the new aircraft could effectively integrate into the Ukrainian air force and be effective against new Russian threats.

The department noted that the work on aviation systems proved to be difficult due to the tight deadlines and modification of the complex, which is not in service with the United States.

Addendum

To accomplish the difficult task, the 68th Squadron assembled a special team of experienced experts. Based on the data provided by Denmark and Norway, the engineers studied the system design and developed approaches for its reprogramming. Together with their partners, the specialists tested the operation of the updated complex.

This is not an ordinary task for us. The fact that the team was able to understand the system in two weeks, to go to the partner country to develop the best software, is unheard of

- said the head of the 68th squadron.

The squadron chief noted that F-16s with reprogrammed electronic warfare systems alone will not ensure air dominance, but will provide a situational advantage to pilots in achieving objectives that can ensure impact and success on the battlefield.

The US Department also announced that Ukraine is an official customer of the 68th Squadron under the FMS program. This will allow the unit to provide support and timely updates and modernization of electronic warfare systems based on experience and recommendations from the Ukrainian military.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the massive Russian strike, Ukraine used F-16s to shoot down missiles.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies

Contact us about advertising