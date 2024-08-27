US upgrades air defense systems on F-16s for Ukraine to counter Russian threats

The United States has reprogrammed the electronic warfare system on the F-16 fighter jets it has given to Ukraine to counter modern Russian weapons. This was reported by the Visual Information Dissemination Service of the US Department of Defense , according to UNN .

Details [1

It is noted that Ukrainian aircraft were updated by engineers from the 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron of the US Air Force, a center of excellence for electronic warfare that is dedicated to improving the capabilities and survivability of US aviation.

It was they who, together with Danish and Norwegian specialists, reprogrammed the electronic warfare systems on F-16 fighters from Denmark and the Netherlands.

Engineers from the 68th Squadron said that the electronic warfare subsystems needed to be updated to ensure that the new aircraft could effectively integrate into the Ukrainian air force and be effective against new Russian threats.

The department noted that the work on aviation systems proved to be difficult due to the tight deadlines and modification of the complex, which is not in service with the United States.

Addendum

To accomplish the difficult task, the 68th Squadron assembled a special team of experienced experts. Based on the data provided by Denmark and Norway, the engineers studied the system design and developed approaches for its reprogramming. Together with their partners, the specialists tested the operation of the updated complex.

This is not an ordinary task for us. The fact that the team was able to understand the system in two weeks, to go to the partner country to develop the best software, is unheard of - said the head of the 68th squadron.

The squadron chief noted that F-16s with reprogrammed electronic warfare systems alone will not ensure air dominance, but will provide a situational advantage to pilots in achieving objectives that can ensure impact and success on the battlefield.

The US Department also announced that Ukraine is an official customer of the 68th Squadron under the FMS program. This will allow the unit to provide support and timely updates and modernization of electronic warfare systems based on experience and recommendations from the Ukrainian military.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the massive Russian strike, Ukraine used F-16s to shoot down missiles.