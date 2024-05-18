ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85199 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108186 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150995 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251092 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174307 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165538 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226307 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35745 views
March 1, 04:42 PM • 33588 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 67727 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 35823 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 61859 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251085 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226303 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212342 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238071 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224832 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85172 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 61859 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 67727 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113064 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113948 views
US conducts subcritical nuclear experiment to maintain warhead safety

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30488 views

The U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration has successfully conducted a subcritical experiment in Nevada to collect important data to support the safety and effectiveness of nuclear warheads without testing a nuclear explosion.

The U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration has successfully conducted a subcritical experiment in Nevada. The experiment is aimed at collecting important data to maintain the safety and effectiveness of nuclear warheads. This is reported by the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), UNN reports.

Details

On the evening of May 14, the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration announced the successful completion of a subcritical experiment at the Principal Underground Laboratory for Subcritical Experiments (PULSE) at the Nevada National Security Site. This experiment is the first in the Nimble series, which is conducted in cooperation with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and supported by Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) emphasizes the importance of subcritical experiments in gathering important information to maintain the safety, reliability, and effectiveness of U.S. nuclear warheads while avoiding nuclear explosion tests. 

Deputy Defense Program Administrator Dr. Marvin Adams emphasized the significance of this achievement.

The success of this subcritical experiment was made possible by the collaboration between our company and our investment in science and technology. We plan to increase the frequency of these experiments to continue collecting important data on nuclear weapons materials without resorting to underground nuclear explosion tests

- Marvin Adams said .

This step reaffirms the United States' commitment to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, having observed a moratorium on such tests since 1992.

20.04.23, 06:07 • 560494 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-statesUnited States

