U.S. Ambassador responds to Russia's new massive missile attack and thanks Ukrainian air defense forces

US Ambassador Bridget Brink reacted to another large-scale attack by Russian hypersonic missiles on Ukraine and thanked Ukrainian air defenders for saving countless lives, UNN reports.

In the early morning hours, along with all Kyiv residents and residents of most of Ukraine, we headed for cover as Russia launched another large-scale hypersonic missile attack on Ukraine. Thank you to Ukraine's amazing air defenders, today and every day, for saving countless lives - Brink wrote on the social network X.

Recall

On January 13, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine.