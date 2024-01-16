Unknown persons tried to break into the apartment of investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov

Yuriy Nikolov, an investigative journalist and editor of Nashi Hroshi, called the attack on his home "a provocation that confirms the assumption that this is the authorities' response to criticism of the president," reports UNN.

They did not even realize what they had done with this provocation. In one fell swoop, they further reinforced the narrative that this is the government's response to my criticism of the president. This is just horrible, because these people show the West that in Ukraine it is possible to put pressure on a person who criticizes the president. Criticizing him openly and on the merits, in my opinion, not out of disrespect, but for specific facts Yuriy Nikolov

Immediately after the incident, the anonymous telegram channel "Card Office" published photos and videos from the scene. Some people link this channel to the Presidential Office. An adviser to the head of the Presidential Office denied this connection in a comment to Radio Liberty.

According to Yuriy Nikolov, he is currently cooperating with law enforcement, and has already filed a statement with the police.

Addendum

On the evening of January 14, unidentified persons tried to break into the apartment of investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov. According to the journalist's mother, who was alone in the apartment, some people demanded to open the door, swore loudly, shouted and demanded that Nikolov "go to serve.

Yuriy Nikolov revealed, among other things, abuses in procurement for the Defense Ministry. For example, the famous case of "eggs for 17 hryvnias".