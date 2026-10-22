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Unknown drones spotted over a French military base housing the aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" and submarines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Drones were detected over French military facilities during exercises. Their origin is unknown, and law enforcement has launched an investigation.

Unknown drones spotted over a French military base housing the aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" and submarines

France recorded the appearance of unidentified drones over the naval base in Toulon and other military facilities. The incidents occurred during military exercises from October 5 to 16. This was reported by the French publication Opex360, writes UNN.

Details

The drones were spotted over the base in Toulon, a facility of the Directorate General of Armaments, and the territory of an artillery regiment in Hyères.

The French military activated counter-drone measures. At the same time, the origin of the drones and the identities of the people operating them have not yet been established.

The military launched an investigation

The French Navy command confirmed the incidents and stressed that critical military infrastructure was not under a direct threat.

The Toulon naval base is home to the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle," nuclear-powered attack submarines, and other French navy warships.

French law enforcement agencies launched an investigation into the unauthorized flights. There is currently no information indicating the involvement of any state in the incidents.

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Stepan Haftko

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