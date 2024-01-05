Universal combat robot D-21-11 is being tested in Ukraine

Ukraine is testing a universal robot that can conduct reconnaissance, assault or defend positions. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

D-21-11 is a universal Ukrainian robot created by members of the Brave1 defense cluster. The machine is equipped with an automatic turret and can perform combat missions. For example, to conduct reconnaissance, assault or defend positions - said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to Fedorov, the platform can be used to safely deliver ammunition or provisions to soldiers in hot spots. The warhead is fully removable.

Addendum

The minister said that the robot's combat unit , D-11, has already passed successful tests and has received positive feedback from the military.

The developers are planning to integrate NATO weapons into the robot and strengthen its resistance to enemy electronic warfare. The team is currently working on scaling up production.

Recall

