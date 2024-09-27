UN lacks funds to help Ukraine this winter

The United Nations lacks the funds necessary to help Ukraine survive the winter as Russian strikes have destroyed half of Ukraine's power grid, the UN refugee agency said on Thursday, Barrons reports citing AFP, UNN reports.

The reality is that funding for organizations like ours is too low at this time of year - we are funded at 47 percent - said Caroline Lindholm Billing, UNHCR Representative in Ukraine.

She also pointed out that the expectations and requests of the Ukrainian authorities for support from organizations such as UNHCR are growing.

There are currently about 3.6 million internally displaced people in Ukraine, but the Russian army's offensive in eastern Donetsk region and the increasing number of air strikes are forcing more and more people to flee their homes.

"Since August 1, almost 99,000 people have been evacuated or fled from frontline villages in Donetsk region," said Lindholm Billing.

UNHCR is assisting local Ukrainian organizations in accommodating IDPs and helping the most vulnerable with food to help them survive the winter.

It is noted that about 650 thousand people receive such assistance as warm clothing or kits for home insulation.

"If we can get the funds, I'm sure we can help them," Billing said.

According to Barrons, European officials in Ukraine's neighboring countries fear that if urgent help is not provided to restore energy supplies, a new wave of refugees could flood into the EU this winter.

Since the summer, UNHCR has noted an increase in the number of people citing power outages or lack of electricity as the main reason for leaving the country.

According to the UNHCR representative, a sharp increase in the number of Russian strikes and a harsh winter could lead to a significant increase in the number of refugees.

"Therefore, the main conclusion is that it is extremely important for Ukraine to receive support to restore the damaged energy infrastructure and create decentralized generating capacities," she added.

