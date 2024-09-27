UN lacks funds to help Ukraine this winter

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101416 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174552 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141794 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145455 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139898 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185790 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112150 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175926 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104784 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115381 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 71243 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77667 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45885 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 37248 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174552 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175926 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203197 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192028 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143935 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143725 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148290 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139602 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156369 views
Actual
UN lacks funds to help Ukraine this winter

UN lacks funds to help Ukraine this winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14441 views

The UNHCR has reported a lack of funding to help Ukraine in the face of the destruction of half of its power grid. The agency is providing assistance to IDPs, but needs additional funds to support vulnerable populations.

The United Nations lacks the funds necessary to help Ukraine survive the winter as Russian strikes have destroyed half of Ukraine's power grid, the UN refugee agency said on Thursday, Barrons reports citing AFP, UNN reports. 

The reality is that funding for organizations like ours is too low at this time of year - we are funded at 47 percent

- said Caroline Lindholm Billing, UNHCR Representative in Ukraine.

She also pointed out that the expectations and requests of the Ukrainian authorities for support from organizations such as UNHCR are growing.

There are currently about 3.6 million internally displaced people in Ukraine, but the Russian army's offensive in eastern Donetsk region and the increasing number of air strikes are forcing more and more people to flee their homes.

"Since August 1, almost 99,000 people have been evacuated or fled from frontline villages in Donetsk region," said Lindholm Billing.

UN: 15 million Ukrainians need humanitarian aid25.09.24, 08:53 • 69362 views

UNHCR is assisting local Ukrainian organizations in accommodating IDPs and helping the most vulnerable with food to help them survive the winter.

It is noted that about 650 thousand people receive such assistance as warm clothing or kits for home insulation.

"If we can get the funds, I'm sure we can help them," Billing said.

According to Barrons, European officials in Ukraine's neighboring countries fear that if urgent help is not provided to restore energy supplies, a new wave of refugees could flood into the EU this winter.

Since the summer, UNHCR has noted an increase in the number of people citing power outages or lack of electricity as the main reason for leaving the country.

According to the UNHCR representative, a sharp increase in the number of Russian strikes and a harsh winter could lead to a significant increase in the number of refugees.

"Therefore, the main conclusion is that it is extremely important for Ukraine to receive support to restore the damaged energy infrastructure and create decentralized generating capacities," she added.

Switzerland plans to simplify employment for Ukrainian refugees23.09.24, 00:41 • 32146 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising