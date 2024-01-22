Umerov discusses training of Ukrainian pilots and defense cooperation with Belgian Defense Minister

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with Belgium's Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder. The defense ministers discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots and the prospects for defense cooperation between the two countries. Umerov reported this on the social network X, UNN reports.

I had a productive phone conversation with Minister of Defense of Belgium Ludivine Dedonder. We discussed the latest developments at the frontline and prospects for defense cooperation between our countries. I am grateful to Belgium for participating in the coalition to build the capacity of the Air Force, especially in the pilot training program - Umerov wrote.

He also noted that Ukraine highly appreciates Belgium's continued support. According to him, this year Belgium will provide 611 million euros in military aid and has a long-term commitment to support the modernization of the Armed Forces.

Addendum

Belgium will send two F-16 two-seat fighters and about fifty people to Denmark between March and September to train Ukrainian pilots in these aircraft.