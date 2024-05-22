Ukrzaliznytsia reduces travel time from Kiev to Warsaw from June 9

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84950 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108132 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150944 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251037 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174281 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165516 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226282 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35482 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33363 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67479 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35567 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61626 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251037 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226282 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224829 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84950 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61626 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67479 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113059 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113942 views
Ukrzaliznytsia reduces travel time from Kiev to Warsaw from June 9

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13243 views

Starting from June 9, Ukrzaliznytsia will reduce the travel time from Kiev to Warsaw by 1 hour and 23 minutes due to the optimization of border and customs operations at Dorogusk station in Poland.

From June 9, the train journey time from the capital  to Warsaw will be reduced by 1 hour and 23 minutes. the train was accelerated  by optimizing border and customs operations at Dorogusk station in Poland. This was announced on Wednesday, May 22, in "Ukrzaliznytsya", reports UNN

Details 

As reported, starting from June 9, the train travel time will change: 

  • No. 67 Kiev-Warsaw will depart from  Kiev-Passazhirsky station at 19: 45 (instead of 18:19) and arrive at the final stop at 10:18 (instead of 10:15);
  • No. 68 Warsaw – Kiev will depart from Warsaw Voskhodnya station at 17:48 (instead of 17:50) and arrive at the final stop at 12:13 (instead of 12:17).

In addition, train schedules in connection with Helm were adjusted, which should also reduce both travel time and waiting times for passengers when transferring from Polish connecting flights.

  • Train No. 119 Dnipro – Kiev – helm will depart from Dnipro at 21:48, Kiev-Passazhirsky at 06:27 - 06:47 and arrive at the final stop at 16:33 (instead of 17:20);
  •  Train No. 120 helm-Kiev-Dnipro will depart from Helm station at 10:37 (instead of 10:27), Kiev-Passazhirsky at 22:39 - 23:13 and arrive at the final stop at 07:28;
  • ⠀Train No. 19 Kiev – helm will depart from Kiev-Passazhirsky station at 19:45 (instead of 18:19) and arrive at the final stop at 05:42 (instead of 04:55);
  • Train No. 20 helm-Kiev will depart from Helm station at 22:43 (instead of 23:40) and arrive at the final stop at 12:13 (instead of 12:17);
  • Train No. 23 Kiev – helm will depart from Kiev-Passazhirsky station at 21:41 (instead of 22:40) and arrive at the final stop at 11:15 (instead of 11:05).
  • Train No. 24 helm – Kiev will depart from Helm station at 15:55 (instead of 16:42) and arrive at the final stop at 05:13 (instead of 05:39).

Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that the optimization of the time of Customs and border control by Ukraine was successfully carried out last year for trains traveling in the direction of both Przemysl and Chelm.

 Ticket sales according to the updated schedule from June 9 have already started.

You can view the timetable in the app and on the updated website.

Trains increase the cost of bed linen: in the compartment and reserved seat - by 60%, in the SV - twice as high

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
dniproDnipro
warsawWarsaw
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

