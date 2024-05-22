Ukrzaliznytsia reduces travel time from Kiev to Warsaw from June 9

From June 9, the train journey time from the capital to Warsaw will be reduced by 1 hour and 23 minutes. the train was accelerated by optimizing border and customs operations at Dorogusk station in Poland. This was announced on Wednesday, May 22, in "Ukrzaliznytsya", reports UNN.

Details

As reported, starting from June 9, the train travel time will change:

No. 67 Kiev-Warsaw will depart from Kiev-Passazhirsky station at 19: 45 (instead of 18:19) and arrive at the final stop at 10:18 (instead of 10:15);

No. 68 Warsaw – Kiev will depart from Warsaw Voskhodnya station at 17:48 (instead of 17:50) and arrive at the final stop at 12:13 (instead of 12:17).



In addition, train schedules in connection with Helm were adjusted, which should also reduce both travel time and waiting times for passengers when transferring from Polish connecting flights.

Train No. 119 Dnipro – Kiev – helm will depart from Dnipro at 21:48, Kiev-Passazhirsky at 06:27 - 06:47 and arrive at the final stop at 16:33 (instead of 17:20);

Train No. 120 helm-Kiev-Dnipro will depart from Helm station at 10:37 (instead of 10:27), Kiev-Passazhirsky at 22:39 - 23:13 and arrive at the final stop at 07:28;



⠀Train No. 19 Kiev – helm will depart from Kiev-Passazhirsky station at 19:45 (instead of 18:19) and arrive at the final stop at 05:42 (instead of 04:55);



Train No. 20 helm-Kiev will depart from Helm station at 22:43 (instead of 23:40) and arrive at the final stop at 12:13 (instead of 12:17);



Train No. 23 Kiev – helm will depart from Kiev-Passazhirsky station at 21:41 (instead of 22:40) and arrive at the final stop at 11:15 (instead of 11:05).



Train No. 24 helm – Kiev will depart from Helm station at 15:55 (instead of 16:42) and arrive at the final stop at 05:13 (instead of 05:39).



Ukrzaliznytsia reminded that the optimization of the time of Customs and border control by Ukraine was successfully carried out last year for trains traveling in the direction of both Przemysl and Chelm.

Ticket sales according to the updated schedule from June 9 have already started.

You can view the timetable in the app and on the updated website.

