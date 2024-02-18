Ukroboronprom to cooperate with German weapons manufacturer Dynamit Nobel Defense
Ukroboronprom signed a cooperation agreement with German arms manufacturer Dynamit Nobel Defense to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Ukroboronprom signed a document on cooperation with the leading German company Dynamit Nobel Defense. This was reported by Ukroboronprom, UNN reports.
On February 17, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with one of the leaders of the global arms industry - the German company Dynamit Nobel Defense.
Our partnership is important for strengthening defense capabilities, important for Ukraine's victory and building the Arsenal of the free world
Dynamit Nobel Defense GmbH (DND) is a German arms manufacturer that is a subsidiary of the Israeli company Rafael. The company was founded in 1865 by Alfred Nobel.
