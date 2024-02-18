Ukroboronprom to cooperate with German weapons manufacturer Dynamit Nobel Defense

Ukroboronprom signed a document on cooperation with the leading German company Dynamit Nobel Defense. This was reported by Ukroboronprom, UNN reports.

On February 17, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Industry Joint Stock Company signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with one of the leaders of the global arms industry - the German company Dynamit Nobel Defense.

Our partnership is important for strengthening defense capabilities, important for Ukraine's victory and building the Arsenal of the free world - said German Smetanin, Director General of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC.

Dynamit Nobel Defense GmbH (DND) is a German arms manufacturer that is a subsidiary of the Israeli company Rafael. The company was founded in 1865 by Alfred Nobel.

