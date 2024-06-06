ukenru
Ukrenergo cancels tender for purchase of air conditioners amid scandal

Ukrenergo cancels tender for purchase of air conditioners amid scandal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17479 views

Ukrenergo cancels the tender for the purchase of air conditioners amid public outrage, saying that the tender was prepared earlier, when “the energy system fully covered the needs of consumers.

Ukrenergo announced that today , on June 6, will cancel the tender for the purchase of air conditioning systems, which was published on Prozorro. The company indicated that the tender began to be prepared in early 2024, "when the energy system fully covered the needs of consumers."  the statement was published following the publication in the media regarding the tender for the purchase of new air conditioners, which caused outrage in social networks. This is reported by UNN

Today, the tender for the purchase of air conditioning systems will be canceled. Our purchasing division has already started the cancellation procedure in accordance with the law

- reported in the press service of Ukrenergo.

The company assured that since the moment when it urged all consumers not to turn on air conditioners, split systems in the buildings and offices of Ukrenergo do not work. 

They also pointed out that the tender published on Prozorro for the replacement of Split Systems, which are 16 and 13 years old, the company's Service Services began to prepare in early 2024, "when the energy system fully covered the needs of consumers." 

The purpose of  this purchase was,  as indicated, to ensure uninterrupted cooling of technical rooms: the battery room and the elevator engine room. 

We buy everything in strict accordance with the law and transparency rules, so the preparation of procedures takes a certain amount of time. The announcement of this tender, unfortunately, coincided with forced restrictions on energy supply as a result of Russian shelling

- indicated in "Ukrenergo". 

The company also promised to review all current purchases of cooling devices. 

Earlier in the Prozorro system there was a tender from  Nek "Ukrenergo" about the purchase of air conditioners with an expected cost of more than  629 thousand UAH. 

It was planned to purchase 4 four sets of systems:

- air conditioner split system inverter 80m2 8 / 9kW 2.1 / 2.3 kW complete with network adapter SC-BIKN2-E and wired control panel RC-EX3A

- air conditioner split system inverter 80m2 8 / 9kW 2.1 / 2.3 kW complete with network adapter SC-BIKN2-E-

2  split systems channel medium-pressure inverter 125m2 12.5/14kW 4.4/3.7 kW.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

