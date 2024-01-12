Ukrainian wrestlers win three medals at Zagreb Open 2024

Three medals were won by Ukrainian wrestlers on the third day of competition at the international ranking tournament Zagreb Open 2024. The victories of our athletes were announced by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Three medals were won by Ukrainian wrestlers on the third day of competition at the international ranking tournament Zagreb Open 2024! The Ukrainian anthem was played twice. ... Congratulations to our medalists and their coaches! We continue to cheer for Ukrainian wrestlers in Zagreb. The competition will last until January 14. - said the press service of the sports department.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry, the champions were: Alina Filipovich in the 59 kg weight category and Alla Belinskaya in the 65 kg weight category.

It is noted that Tetyana Sova took the third step of the podium in the weight category up to 68 kg.

Thus, the Ukrainian national team has already won 5 medals (2, 1, 2) in the tournament held in the capital of Croatia.

On the same day, another Ukrainian athlete, Maria Vynnyk, won a bronze medal in the 55 kg weight category.

In the fight for third place, the 22-year-old athlete from Chernivtsi defeated Rosa Szentamasi from Hungary. Another Ukrainian, Albina Rilla, also claimed bronze in this weight category, but lost to Mariana Dragutan from Moldova.