Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 15 Shaheds and one X-59 missile

On the night of September 8, the Ukrainian military shot down 15 “Shahed” out of 23 and one X-59 missile out of four. UNN reports with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of September 8, 2024, the occupiers struck with four X-59 guided missiles from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and 23 Shahed-type attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea) - the statement said.

It is reported that the enemy's air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“One X-59 guided missile and 15 Shahed strike UAVs were shot down as a result of the air combat. In addition, two enemy drones were lost locally (presumably they fell under the influence of electronic warfare). Also, three X-59 missiles did not reach their intended targets due to active counteraction by the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the statement said.

The air defense system operated in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions.