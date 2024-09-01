Ukrainian Defense Forces repel over 50 attacks of Russian Federation in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Ukrainian troops repelled 52 enemy attacks of varying intensity in the Pokrovsk sector. In total, 199 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The General Staff provides information as of 8:00 a.m. on September 1 regarding the Russian invasion.

It is reported that 199 combat engagements were registered along the entire frontline over the past day.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 52 enemy attacks of varying intensity. Most of them took place in the areas of Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka - six, twenty and ten respectively, - the statement said.

It is reported that in the Northern sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine assaults near Verkhnekamianske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Zvanivka and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops stopped 20 enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Bila Hora, Ivanivske, Andriivka, Klishchiyivka, Chasovyi Yar and Kalynivka. More than 50 percent of all combat engagements took place near the last of these settlements, - the General Staff informs.

Banks in Pokrovsk are closing, only ATMs will remain from Monday - RMA

It is noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Kurdyumivka, Nelipivka, New York and Toretsk:

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Ukrayinske, Lisivka, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, where the occupants tried to break through the defense of our troops 30 times. The enemy was most active near Heorhiyivka, conducting 13 assault operations over the last day.

In the Vremivsk sector , the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the areas of Vuhledar, Makarivka, Vremivka, Vodiane and towards Kostiantynivka.

Four combat engagements took place in the Orikhivsk sector: two near Robotyne and two in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

Two hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector, in the vicinity of Lypky and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, according to updated information, the number of attacks by the occupants reached 24 over the last day. Defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka and Berestove.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of nine different settlements, as well as in the Serebryansky forest. The enemy directed its main efforts towards Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove and Nevske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, three occupants' attacks failed.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

President of the Czech Republic: Russia's advance in the Pokrovsk sector is not related to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region

The operation in the Kursk region is also underway, where the Russian occupiers are ruthlessly shelling and bombing their towns and villages.