Ukrainian Defense Forces repel over 50 attacks of Russian Federation in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129613 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134825 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222118 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165677 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160516 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146141 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211228 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112729 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198301 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109737 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106618 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 90751 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 81888 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51503 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211228 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198301 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224609 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212227 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51503 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 81888 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153954 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157850 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces repel over 50 attacks of Russian Federation in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26289 views

The General Staff reports 199 combat engagements along the entire frontline over the last day. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 52 enemy attacks, most of them near Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

Ukrainian troops repelled 52 enemy attacks of varying intensity in the Pokrovsk sector. In total, 199 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line over the past day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The General Staff provides information as of 8:00 a.m. on September 1 regarding the Russian invasion.

It is reported that 199 combat engagements were registered along the entire frontline over the past day.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 52 enemy attacks of varying intensity. Most of them took place in the areas of Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka - six, twenty and ten respectively,

- the statement said.

It is reported that in the Northern sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine assaults near Verkhnekamianske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Zvanivka and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops stopped 20 enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Bila Hora, Ivanivske, Andriivka, Klishchiyivka, Chasovyi Yar and Kalynivka. More than 50 percent of all combat engagements took place near the last of these settlements,

- the General Staff informs.

Banks in Pokrovsk are closing, only ATMs will remain from Monday - RMA28.08.24, 15:06 • 25094 views

It is noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near the settlements of Kurdyumivka, Nelipivka, New York and Toretsk:

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Ukrayinske, Lisivka, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, where the occupants tried to break through the defense of our troops 30 times. The enemy was most active near Heorhiyivka, conducting 13 assault operations over the last day.

In the Vremivsk sector , the aggressor attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the areas of Vuhledar, Makarivka, Vremivka, Vodiane and towards Kostiantynivka.

Four combat engagements took place in the Orikhivsk sector: two near Robotyne and two in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

Two hostile attacks took place in the Kharkiv sector, in the vicinity of Lypky and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, according to updated information, the number of attacks by the occupants reached 24 over the last day. Defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka and Berestove.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled 18 attacks by the invaders in the areas of nine different settlements, as well as in the Serebryansky forest. The enemy directed its main efforts towards Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove and Nevske.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, three occupants' attacks failed.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

President of the Czech Republic: Russia's advance in the Pokrovsk sector is not related to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region30.08.24, 21:38 • 74581 view

The operation in the Kursk region is also underway, where the Russian occupiers are ruthlessly shelling and bombing their towns and villages.

Anna Murashko

