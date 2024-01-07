Ukrainian defense forces have already shot down 25 enemy Daggers - Air Force spokesman

The Ukrainian military has shot down 25 of the 63 Kinzhal missiles launched by Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

"We have 63 launched "Daggers" since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 25 have been destroyed," said Ihnat.

He added that the ability to destroy aerial ballistic missiles appeared in the spring of 2023, when Ukraine received Patriot.

Recall

On the night of January 2, Russia launched a massive attack, during which it used 10 Kinzhal air defense missiles. Air defense forces destroyed all the missiles.