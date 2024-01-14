Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 37 hostile attacks in Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors - Stupun

Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy. Thus, in Donetsk region, 20 attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka sector, and 17 in the Maryinka sector. This was reported by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces in the Tauride direction Oleksandr Stupun, UNN reports.

Details

In the Avdiivka sector, five attacks were repelled in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka itself. And 15 more near Severne, Nevelske and Pervomayske. In the Mariinka sector, our troops continue to hold back the enemy. It is taking place near Krasnohorivka and in the area of Novomykhailivka. They repelled 17 attacks. The enemy also made 4 unsuccessful attempts to advance south of Prychyshlivka, west of Staromayorske and south of Rivne - said Oleksandr Stupun.

Addendum

The enemy conducted 43 combat engagements yesterday and slightly increased the number of artillery attacks to 914. The occupants are concentrating their efforts in the area of Avdiivka, in Pervomaiske and Nevilske. In addition, in the Miryinsky sector, there is a lot of pressure in the area of Novomykhailivka.

Moreover, the invaders conducted 34 air strikes over the last day. They are dropping guided aerial bombs almost along the entire contact line, but most of them in the Donetsk region. Several cases of using K-52 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft were also recorded.

Total enemy losses in the Tavriya sector amounted to 437 people and 60 pieces of military equipment. This includes 1 tank, 11 armored vehicles, and 10 artillery systems. One air defense system was also damaged, and 27 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

