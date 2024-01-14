Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 37 hostile attacks in Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors - Stupun

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 37 hostile attacks in Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors - Stupun

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past day, the invaders carried out 34 air strikes. They are dropping guided aerial bombs almost along the entire frontline.

Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy. Thus, in Donetsk region, 20 attacks were repelled in the Avdiivka sector, and 17 in the Maryinka sector. This was reported by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces in the Tauride direction Oleksandr Stupun, UNN reports.

Details 

In the Avdiivka sector, five attacks were repelled in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka itself. And 15 more near Severne, Nevelske and Pervomayske. In the Mariinka sector, our troops continue to hold back the enemy. It is taking place near Krasnohorivka and in the area of Novomykhailivka. They repelled 17 attacks. The enemy also made 4 unsuccessful attempts to advance south of Prychyshlivka, west of Staromayorske and south of Rivne

- said Oleksandr Stupun.

Addendum

The enemy conducted 43 combat engagements yesterday and slightly increased the number of artillery attacks to 914. The occupants are concentrating their efforts in the area of Avdiivka, in Pervomaiske and Nevilske. In addition, in the Miryinsky sector, there is a lot of pressure in the area of Novomykhailivka.

Moreover, the invaders conducted 34 air strikes over the last day. They are dropping guided aerial bombs almost along the entire contact line, but most of them in the Donetsk region. Several cases of using K-52 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft were also recorded.

Total enemy losses in the Tavriya sector amounted to 437 people and 60 pieces of military equipment. This includes 1 tank, 11 armored vehicles, and 10 artillery systems. One air defense system was also damaged, and 27 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

