Ukrainian Armed Forces Aircraft warned of an enemy missile

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of an enemy missile heading in the direction of Dnipro, UNN reports.

Details

A guided missile, presumably an X-59, is fired in the direction of Dnipro! - the Air Force said in a statement.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of air strikes in the southeastern regions.

No casualties as a result of Russian attack on Kirovohrad region - OVA