Ukrainian Armed Forces Aircraft warned of an enemy missile
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reports a missile fired in the direction of Dnipro.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of an enemy missile heading in the direction of Dnipro, UNN reports.
Details
A guided missile, presumably an X-59, is fired in the direction of Dnipro!
Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of air strikes in the southeastern regions.
