Ukrainian Air Force Commander on F-16 crash: no one is hiding anything, the causes will be found out, the US joined the investigation

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, commented on the F-16 plane crash that killed a Ukrainian pilot. He assured that no one was hiding or concealing anything, the causes would be found out, and the United States had already joined the investigation, and answered a post by MP Mariana Bezuhla to a Telegram message, UNN reports.

Details

"The terrible crash of the F-16 aircraft piloted by one of Ukraine's best fighter pilots, OLEKSII MES, has shocked the whole world. Yes, on August 26, 2024, the day of the largest-scale shelling of Ukraine, we lost a trained pilot, we lost an F-16, but we did not lose our humanity and faith in victory. Of course, WE WILL FIND OUT THE CAUSES OF THE AIRCRAFT DISASTER. No one has hidden anything and is not hiding anything! The entire top management immediately received a report on the crash. Our partners from the United States also received a preliminary report and have ALREADY JOINED THE INVESTIGATION. I assure you that a detailed analysis is already underway, and an investigation is underway. We have to thoroughly understand what happened, the circumstances, and whose responsibility it is. AND IT WILL BE DONE!" said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force.

"Information about such incidents cannot be immediately released to the public and cannot be detailed for the media. WAR IN THE COUNTRY! But this does not matter to the people who chose Mariana Bezuhla as a tool to discredit the top military leadership. It will not work to hang all the dogs on the army. That is why I am addressing the MP who sold her name long ago to achieve these vile goals. Mariana, the time will come when you will apologize to the entire army for what you have done, hopefully in court! Once again, you have not only slandered me personally and the Air Force, you have discredited the manufacturers of American weapons - Ukraine's main ally, the United States! You have once again become the main newsmaker of enemy propaganda and are breaking all records on Russian television! The whole of Russia applauds you! If you do not help, at least do not interfere with our fight!" said Commander of the Air Force.

Addendum

The day before, Maryana Bezuhla shared information about what, according to her sources, allegedly happened to the fighter jet that crashed.

