Ukraine's GDP growth slowed to 3.7% in the quarter

Ukraine's GDP growth in the second quarter of 2024 slowed to 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year, according to the State Statistics Service data released on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Real GDP in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 0.2% (seasonally adjusted) compared to the previous quarter, and by 3.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023 ," the State Statistics Service reported.

Addendum

At the same time, real GDP in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 1.2% compared to the previous quarter, and by 6.5% compared to the first quarter of 2023.