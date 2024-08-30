Ukraine's first industrial park receives UAH 150 million in state funding

Ukraine's first industrial park has received UAH 150 million in state funding, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on Friday, UNN reports.

The first industrial park to receive state funding. This is an industrial park located in Dnipro. The park's management company has completed the procedure for obtaining UAH 150 million in state funding. The funds will be used to build a transformer substation - Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

This year, she said, the state budget has allocated UAH 1 billion for the development of industrial parks. According to Svyrydenko, estimates show that 1 hectare of an industrial park can create 50 new jobs, and $1 of public investment in industrial park infrastructure can attract $6 of additional private investment.

The Vice Prime Minister called the restoration and development of Ukraine's industrial potential a matter of economic self-sufficiency. "Currently, the share of the manufacturing industry in Ukraine's GDP is 10.3%. Our goal is to increase this figure to 20-25%. The program to stimulate industrial parks is a tool for developing production and creating new jobs," she said.

"We are working to introduce new tools for the development of industrial parks in Ukraine in the near future," Svyrydenko said.

