Ukraine's first industrial park receives UAH 150 million in state funding

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129450 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134599 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221730 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165479 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160376 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211023 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112724 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 100074 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109539 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106423 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 89535 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 79977 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 221732 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198119 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224433 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212059 views
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 50674 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 79985 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154899 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153847 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157747 views
Ukraine's first industrial park receives UAH 150 million in state funding

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20013 views

An industrial park in Dnipro received UAH 150 million in state funding to build a transformer substation. The government plans to allocate UAH 1 billion for the development of industrial parks this year to create jobs and attract investment.

Ukraine's first industrial park has received UAH 150 million in state funding, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on Friday, UNN reports.

The first industrial park to receive state funding. This is an industrial park located in Dnipro. The park's management company has completed the procedure for obtaining UAH 150 million in state funding. The funds will be used to build a transformer substation

- Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

This year, she said, the state budget has allocated UAH 1 billion for the development of industrial parks. According to Svyrydenko, estimates show that 1 hectare of an industrial park can create 50 new jobs, and $1 of public investment in industrial park infrastructure can attract $6 of additional private investment. 

The Vice Prime Minister called the restoration and development of Ukraine's industrial potential a matter of economic self-sufficiency. "Currently, the share of the manufacturing industry in Ukraine's GDP is 10.3%. Our goal is to increase this figure to 20-25%. The program to stimulate industrial parks is a tool for developing production and creating new jobs," she said.

"We are working to introduce new tools for the development of industrial parks in Ukraine in the near future," Svyrydenko said.

Industrial parks will receive state support through state-owned banks: the first agreement has already been signed23.07.24, 11:18 • 21940 views

