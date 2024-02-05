Ukraine's air defense system has been reinforced with new effective equipment donated by Nova Poshta and Come Back Alive

The Come Back Alive Foundation for Competent Assistance to the Army together with Nova Poshta handed over another batch of equipment created and purchased within the "Pack the Sky - Upgrade Air Defense" collection. This is the fourth batch. So far, the military has received all of the planned wearable communication and control kits (WCCK), UNN reports.

Air defense units received the first of dozens of such NKZUs back in October 2023. The cost of one set is over UAH 1 million.

The NACP has everything it needs to quickly deploy a backup command post in case a missile or drone hits a stationary one. This is extremely important, as command posts are the brain of air defense.

"The problem with stationary command posts is that the enemy can learn about their location and strike. Mobile command posts are more secure, but due to their small size, there are certain limitations in the number of workplaces. NPCs provide mobility and therefore security for air defense units. At the same time, there are no restrictions on the number of jobs or equipment. They are quicker to deploy than stationary ones - it takes minutes, not days," said Oleksiy Dubynka, a consultant at Come Back Alive.

The kits were designed specifically for the Ukrainian military, taking into account the challenges of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

"The portable communication and control kits are suitcases weighing up to 60 kg that can be easily folded into a mobile command post with workplaces for the military. They were designed by the Foundation's specialists, taking into account the challenges of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Previously, air defense units did not have such a ready-made solution. Inside this case there is a set of furniture, large TVs for displaying the air situation, laptops, multi-channel secure communication, network equipment, IP phones and more. All of this helps to organize combat duty and effectively shoot down air targets," emphasized Olena Plakhova, director of reputation management at Nova Poshta.

The Center Air Command has also already received integrated hardware communications (IHC). These are fully energy- and heat-independent cross-country trucks equipped with all the necessary equipment, machinery, and secure communications. They enable the military to effectively perform combat missions while accompanying air defense missile systems. In addition, the air defense units received telecommunication kits - backpacks containing all the necessary types of secure communications for mobile firing groups.

In the future, it is planned to provide air defense units with mobile command posts based on pass-through trucks. They will allow commanding troops on the move and will have universal work and resting places for defenders.


















