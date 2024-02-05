Ukraine's air defense system has been reinforced with new effective equipment donated by Nova Poshta and Come Back Alive

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukraine's air defense system has been reinforced with new effective equipment donated by Nova Poshta and Come Back Alive

Ukraine's air defense system has been reinforced with new effective equipment donated by Nova Poshta and Come Back Alive

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Come Back Alive Army Assistance Foundation together with Nova Poshta delivered the fourth batch of portable communication and control kits to the Center Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force, which will help to quickly deploy mobile command posts for air defense units.

The Come Back Alive Foundation for Competent Assistance to the Army together with Nova Poshta handed over another batch of equipment created and purchased within the "Pack the Sky - Upgrade Air Defense" collection. This is the fourth batch. So far, the military has received all of the planned wearable communication and control kits (WCCK), UNN reports.

Air defense units received the first of dozens of such NKZUs back in October 2023. The cost of one set is over UAH 1 million.

The NACP has everything it needs to quickly deploy a backup command post in case a missile or drone hits a stationary one. This is extremely important, as command posts are the brain of air defense.

"The problem with stationary command posts is that the enemy can learn about their location and strike. Mobile command posts are more secure, but due to their small size, there are certain limitations in the number of workplaces. NPCs provide mobility and therefore security for air defense units. At the same time, there are no restrictions on the number of jobs or equipment. They are quicker to deploy than stationary ones - it takes minutes, not days," said Oleksiy Dubynka, a consultant at Come Back Alive.

The kits were designed specifically for the Ukrainian military, taking into account the challenges of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

"The portable communication and control kits are suitcases weighing up to 60 kg that can be easily folded into a mobile command post with workplaces for the military. They were designed by the Foundation's specialists, taking into account the challenges of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Previously, air defense units did not have such a ready-made solution. Inside this case there is a set of furniture, large TVs for displaying the air situation, laptops, multi-channel secure communication, network equipment, IP phones and more. All of this helps to organize combat duty and effectively shoot down air targets," emphasized Olena Plakhova, director of reputation management at Nova Poshta.

The Center Air Command has also already received integrated hardware communications (IHC). These are fully energy- and heat-independent cross-country trucks equipped with all the necessary equipment, machinery, and secure communications. They enable the military to effectively perform combat missions while accompanying air defense missile systems. In addition, the air defense units received telecommunication kits - backpacks containing all the necessary types of secure communications for mobile firing groups.

In the future, it is planned to provide air defense units with mobile command posts based on pass-through trucks. They will allow commanding troops on the move and will have universal work and resting places for defenders.







Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

