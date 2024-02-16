Ukraine to sell Medvedchuk family's seized 92-meter yacht in Croatia: government gives the go-ahead

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the sale of the 92-meter yacht Royal Romance owned by Viktor Medvedchuk's family and located in Croatia, UNN reports with reference to the ARMA.

Details

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers improved the procedure for selling seized assets and introduced the possibility of selling them abroad. The relevant changes were approved on November 14, 2023 by Government Resolution No. 1250.

"These are historic changes... aimed at creating equal and clear, transparent conditions for participation in the selection of sellers of organizations from around the world (non-resident legal entities) that have the necessary experience in organizing competitive bidding at the international level in accordance with the best international practices and principles of auctions. The Procedure will make it possible to sell high-value assets located abroad at the most favorable price. The amendments regulate the sale of seized property abroad through the electronic platform Prozorro.Sale for the first time in the history of Ukraine," the statement said.

As a reminder, the investigating judges of the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv seized the property of a non-resident legal entity LANELIA HOLDINGS LTD, namely the vessel (yacht) ROYAL ROMANCE, in criminal proceedings and transferred it to the ARMA for sale. In addition, ARMA carried out extensive work on cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, received a copy of the decision of the District Court of Split, and a copy of the decision (appeal) of the District Court of Split on the confiscation of the vessel and transfer to the National Agency for further sale. Inquiries were made and responses were received from all competent state authorities of the Republic of Croatia regarding the sale of the yacht.

The ARMA is convinced that the proceeds from the sale of the yacht will significantly strengthen the state budget and defense capabilities of our country, and that state traitors will be held accountable legally and economically.