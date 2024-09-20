Ukraine participates for the first time in NATO's drone countermeasures exercise

From September 10 to 20, more than 450 participants from 19 NATO member states and three partner countries took part in a drone countermeasures exercise in the Netherlands to test their ability to counter drones. Ukraine joined the exercise for the first time. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance.

During NATO's annual Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) interoperability exercise, more than 60 counter-UAS systems and technologies, such as sensors, drone targeting systems, jammers and cyber interceptors, were reportedly tested.

Ukraine's first active participation in these exercises is part of the NATO-Ukraine Roadmap for Innovative Cooperation, endorsed by Allied and Ukrainian leaders at the Washington Summit. Exercises such as C-UAS TIE provide a unique opportunity to jointly address pressing issues such as drone autonomy and interoperability, as well as to learn from Ukraine's combat experience in the fight against small unmanned aerial vehicles - , NATO said in a statement.

It is noted that at the Washington Summit in 2024, Allies took steps to further improve readiness, response and integration of UAV countermeasures into NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and agreed to support the development and implementation of an integrated air and missile defense architecture for Ukraine.

