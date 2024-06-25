Ukraine itself will determine the amount of compensation that Russia must pay-Malyuska

The European Court of human rights has declared illegal the expropriation of property of citizens and private legal entities by Russia in Crimea. This decision opens up an opportunity for Ukraine to collect data on victims and demand compensation for human rights violations. This was announced by the minister of Justice Denis Malyuska on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.

The European Court of human rights has stated that Russia illegally expropriated property from citizens and private legal entities. State property does not enjoy the protection of the ECHR, but private property does. Therefore, this opens the way for us to collect figures on who suffered on the territory of Crimea in the future, and ask the court to award the amount of compensation related to human rights violations Malyuska said.

He says that after the decision of the European Court of human rights, the main task will be to assess the damage caused by Russia in Crimea from 2014 to September 2022.

"We, as a state, will collect information about the amount of damage caused, about the victims. We will determine the amount that is needed as compensation, with the subsequent distribution of funds among the affected persons, but this is the next stage," he said. According to him, the next step in the legal struggle will be to develop a mechanism that will ensure that Russia fulfills its obligations.

Recall

The European Court of human rights today announced a decision on the merits in the first interstate case "Ukraine v. Russia (on Crimea)", the ECHR reported. This decision is the first in which an international court recognized the Russian Federation as responsible for the policy of large-scale and systematic violations of various human rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.