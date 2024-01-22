Ukraine is preparing to launch a register of international bus routes: what is expected

Ukraine is finalizing preparations for the launch of the Register of International Bus Routes, which will allow passengers to receive information about official regular routes and the opportunity to buy a ticket, the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

"The Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine and Ukrtransbezpeka are preparing to launch the Register of International Bus Routes as part of the reform of international passenger transportation," the ministry said on social media.

As noted, international carriers and ticketing companies are currently being connected to the Register.

"The key goal is to provide passengers with information about official regular routes, carriers, the ability to buy a ticket and leave feedback about the trip on one resource," the ministry said.

At the same time, several companies are reportedly already testing the ability to buy a flight ticket online through integration.

The Ministry invites carriers and aggregators that have not yet joined the state resource to join the project as well. "This is a free and affordable solution that will provide service to passengers and increase ticketing platforms for businesses," the ministry said.

Recall

In August, Ukraine launched large-scale changes in international bus transportation.