Ukraine is concerned about Israeli shelling of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed concern over Israeli shelling of UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon. Ukraine calls on the parties to the conflict to guarantee the safety and respect the immunity of UN agencies and their representatives.
Ukraine is concerned about the October 10 shelling by Israeli forces of the UN Interim Force in Southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), which resulted in injuries to members of the international mission, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.
The Foreign Ministry said that "this incident is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701 of 2006.
"We call on all parties to the conflict to guarantee full security and respect the immunity of UN agencies and their representatives," the agency emphasized.
Recall
The Israeli army shelled the UNIFIL headquarters in the city of Naqoura in southern Lebanon. Two peacekeepers were injured, and vehicles and communications were damaged.
