Ukraine has preliminary agreements with the EIB to finance water supply for Mykolaiv - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is negotiating with the EIB to raise funds for the construction of a water intake from the Southern Bug to Mykolaiv. The project is estimated at UAH 8.8 billion and should solve the city's water supply problem after the destruction of the Dnipro-Mykolaiv water pipeline.
Ukraine has reached preliminary agreements with the European Investment Bank to attract donor funds for the construction of a water intake from the Southern Bug River and a main water supply system to Mykolaiv. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.
Details
Shmyhal recalled that Russian troops destroyed the Dnipro-Mykolaiv water pipeline and then blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.
The most important challenge in Mykolaiv is access to drinking water. A technical solution has been found for Mykolaiv - water supply from the Ingulets River. This year, the government has allocated a total of UAH 384 million to finance the stable supply of technical water to Mykolaiv through this route
According to him, the long-term solution to the problem is to build a water intake from the Southern Bug River and a main water supply system to the regional center.
Shmyhal also noted that the estimated cost of the project is about UAH 8.8 billion.
Now we instruct the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development to identify sources of funding and start work on the "Design and Build" principle at the expense of the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. We already have preliminary agreements with partners, in particular with the European Investment Bank, to attract donor funds for this project, so we look forward to its rapid implementation
Recall
In the spring, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of industrial water to Mykolaiv this year and to begin designing a new water pipeline to provide the city with drinking water