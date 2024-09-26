Ukraine has preliminary agreements with the EIB to finance water supply for Mykolaiv - Shmyhal

Ukraine has reached preliminary agreements with the European Investment Bank to attract donor funds for the construction of a water intake from the Southern Bug River and a main water supply system to Mykolaiv. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

Shmyhal recalled that Russian troops destroyed the Dnipro-Mykolaiv water pipeline and then blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

The most important challenge in Mykolaiv is access to drinking water. A technical solution has been found for Mykolaiv - water supply from the Ingulets River. This year, the government has allocated a total of UAH 384 million to finance the stable supply of technical water to Mykolaiv through this route

According to him, the long-term solution to the problem is to build a water intake from the Southern Bug River and a main water supply system to the regional center.

Government allocates over UAH 5 billion for water pipeline construction project due to destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Shmyhal also noted that the estimated cost of the project is about UAH 8.8 billion.

Now we instruct the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development to identify sources of funding and start work on the "Design and Build" principle at the expense of the Fund for Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. We already have preliminary agreements with partners, in particular with the European Investment Bank, to attract donor funds for this project, so we look forward to its rapid implementation