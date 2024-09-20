Ukraine has fulfilled 5 out of 9 indicators of the Ukraine Facility plan for the quarter - Ministry of Economy

Ukraine has already fulfilled five indicators of the Ukraine Facility Plan out of nine that it was supposed to this quarter - three more indicators have been fulfilled thanks to the Verkhovna Rada's vote, the Ministry of Economy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported a number of important European integration laws, each of which is an indicator of the implementation of Ukraine's Plan for the implementation of the EU's Ukraine Facility initiative," the Ministry of Economy said.

Parliamentarians voted to simplify support for the agricultural sector, privatize state-owned banks, and reform bankruptcy law.

This week, the Verkhovna Rada adopted 3 important indicators of the Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility. In particular, the adopted laws will facilitate the digitalization of the agricultural sector, attract investment in the banking sector, and improve the bankruptcy procedure with a focus on preserving the solvency of borrowers - said Oleksiy Sobolev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

"Overall, this quarter, Ukraine had to fulfill nine indicators of the Plan, of which five have already been successfully implemented. Work has been completed on one more indicator, which is awaiting enrollment, and the other three are at the final stage of implementation," the Ministry of Economy emphasized.

Ukraine unveils plan for the EU's Ukraine Facility program: envisages 69 reforms