Ukraine has changed the requirements for certification of exported medicines - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has made changes to the certification of domestically produced medicines for international trade and confirmation of active pharmaceutical ingredients for export. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports .

By the corresponding decision to Order No. 1310 of July 25, 2022, the Ministry implements WHO recommendations on the procedure for certification of foreign medicines, minimizes bureaucratic burdens and promotes the unification of registration of medicines for domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers in importing countries, - the statement said.

Details

In particular, the medicinal product certificate will contain information on:

international non-proprietary name (INN);

trade name of the pharmaceutical product as it is stated in the registration certificate and used in the territory of the exporting country, i.e. Ukraine;

a trade name for a foreign country for easy identification of the product in the international market.

It is noted that this decision will also have a positive impact on increasing the export of Ukrainian medicines and their competitiveness in the international arena.

