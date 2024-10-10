Ukraine fully controls the entire length of the border with belarus - Demchenko

Ukraine fully controls the entire length of the border with belarus from Volyn to Chernihiv. No unusual situations have been recorded. This was stated by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

The situation (on the border with belarus - ed.) is unchanged. We have full control over the entire length of the border with belarus from Volyn to Chernihiv. No unusual situations have been recorded. But despite all this, the direction of the border with belarus is important to us, it poses a certain threat, because belarus remains in the sphere of influence of russia - Demchenko said.

He noted that the intelligence units of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service continue to monitor what is happening deep in the territory of belarus. They analyze information and assess risks that may change the situation in order to be prepared for any developments in all areas.

Demchenko also said that the strengthening of the border line in terms of engineering and fortification continues.

Addendum

The monitoring channel "belaruski Gayun" reportedthat a russian MiG-31K fighter jet, which can carry X-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, arrived at the Machulishchi airfield in belarus. The last time this type of aircraft was seen in belarus was in April last year.

On September 30, it was reported that belarus had started the next stage of inspection of formations and military units of the armed forces. The main focus is on the readiness and ability of military units and subunits of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces to perform tasks.

