Ukraine expects €50 billion allocation at February EU summit, plans meeting with Slovak PM to remove possible obstacles - Shmyhal

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106851 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115586 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146537 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142178 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178877 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172669 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286789 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178338 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148913 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 46543 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 50801 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 60575 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 84496 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 49508 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106815 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286769 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263811 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 84496 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146499 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108131 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108026 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124050 views
Ukraine expects €50 billion allocation at February EU summit, plans meeting with Slovak PM to remove possible obstacles - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32121 views

Ukraine expects to receive 50 billion euros of support from the EU. Ukrainian side to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to discuss potential obstacles

Ukraine is counting on a positive decision on the EU's allocation of €50 billion in support to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program. In the coming weeks, a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is planned to remove possible obstacles to the implementation of this program. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Thursday, UNN reports.

On February 1, the European Council summit will take place. Ukraine expects that a positive decision will be made on the allocation of financial support to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion under the Ukraine Facility program. (...) In the coming weeks, we are also planning to meet with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico to discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility

- Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, this program involves not only the allocation of funds, but also the systemic transformation of Ukraine on its way to the EU. "Our government has drafted a plan and a vision of this process. We have received comments from the European Commission, which we are already considering," the Prime Minister said.

President of the European Commission is "confident" of an agreement on assistance to Ukraine at the level of 27 EU members, including Hungary17.01.24, 12:29 • 22844 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

