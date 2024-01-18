Ukraine expects €50 billion allocation at February EU summit, plans meeting with Slovak PM to remove possible obstacles - Shmyhal

Ukraine is counting on a positive decision on the EU's allocation of €50 billion in support to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility program. In the coming weeks, a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is planned to remove possible obstacles to the implementation of this program. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Thursday, UNN reports.

On February 1, the European Council summit will take place. Ukraine expects that a positive decision will be made on the allocation of financial support to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion under the Ukraine Facility program. (...) In the coming weeks, we are also planning to meet with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico to discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, this program involves not only the allocation of funds, but also the systemic transformation of Ukraine on its way to the EU. "Our government has drafted a plan and a vision of this process. We have received comments from the European Commission, which we are already considering," the Prime Minister said.

President of the European Commission is "confident" of an agreement on assistance to Ukraine at the level of 27 EU members, including Hungary