Ukraine discusses with Poland the prevention of resumption of the border blockade

Ukraine has discussed with Poland preventing Polish carriers from resuming the blockade of the border, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday following talks with his Polish counterpart, UNN reports.

I had a conversation with my Polish colleague Dariusz Klimczak. The key topic was to prevent Polish carriers from resuming the blockade of the border. It is important to fulfill the agreements on the capacity and bring it to the previously agreed - Kubrakov wrote in X.

At the same time, he thanked "colleagues for their constant communication and efforts to comprehensively address all issues so that the border between our countries works smoothly.

