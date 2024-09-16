Ukraine appeals to the UN to join humanitarian response in Kursk region

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has called on the UN to join the humanitarian response in Russia's Kursk region, the Ukrainian diplomatic agency said in a statement, UNN reports .

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine, in compliance with all norms and principles of international humanitarian law and human rights, exercising effective control over certain areas of the Kursk region, strictly adheres to its international obligations in the field of international humanitarian law, in particular, the protection of civilians during hostilities.

The ministry noted that from the first days of the Kursk operation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces showed high professionalism and full compliance with the principles of international humanitarian law. Civilians in the Kursk region have received and continue to receive humanitarian aid and the opportunity to leave the combat areas.

Taking into account the humanitarian situation and the need to ensure fundamental human rights in the Kursk region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine appealed to the United Nations to join the humanitarian response in the area and sent a note to the UN - , the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Recall

Russia did not apply for humanitarian corridor from the Kursk region. Ukraine has announced this possibility, but Russia has not taken the necessary steps.