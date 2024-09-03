Ukraine and Cambodia plan to agree on mutual abolition of visa requirements for service and diplomatic passports

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft agreement with the government of the Kingdom of Cambodia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service or official passports. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports .

The draft Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia on the Mutual Abolition of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Service or Official Passports has been approved. The Agreement provides for the abolition of visa requirements for entry and stay of citizens of Ukraine and citizens of the Kingdom of Cambodia holding diplomatic, service or official passports in the territory of the parties for a period of up to 30 days within 60 days - Melnychuk wrote.

