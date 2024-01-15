UK to send 20,000 troops to NATO exercises in Europe

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106618 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115434 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146328 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142050 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172637 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286641 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178336 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167340 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148912 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 45814 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 50134 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 59821 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 83385 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 48609 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106628 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286647 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253557 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238585 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263718 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 83385 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146341 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108087 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107985 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124010 views
UK to send 20,000 troops to NATO exercises in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27628 views

Britain will send 20,000 troops to serve across Europe.

In the first half of 2024, 20,000 British military personnel will be deployed across Europe to participate in the Steadfast Defender 24 exercise. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The UK Armed Forces will join thousands of troops from 31 NATO member states and Sweden operating in many countries.

The United Kingdom will use the most advanced fighter and surveillance aircraft, warships and submarines of the Royal Navy, as well as the full range of army capabilities, from logistics to armored vehicles and special operations forces.

Today, I can announce that the United Kingdom will send around 20,000 troops to take part in one of NATO's largest deployments since the end of the Cold War. Everyone will see our troops join forces with colleagues from 30 NATO countries and Sweden to provide a vital deterrent against the threat of Putin

said British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

Recall

Recently, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that London would increase its support for Ukraine to $3.19 billion.

30.10.23, 22:21 • 39128 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

