UK to send 20,000 troops to NATO exercises in Europe

In the first half of 2024, 20,000 British military personnel will be deployed across Europe to participate in the Steadfast Defender 24 exercise. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The UK Armed Forces will join thousands of troops from 31 NATO member states and Sweden operating in many countries.

The United Kingdom will use the most advanced fighter and surveillance aircraft, warships and submarines of the Royal Navy, as well as the full range of army capabilities, from logistics to armored vehicles and special operations forces.

Today, I can announce that the United Kingdom will send around 20,000 troops to take part in one of NATO's largest deployments since the end of the Cold War. Everyone will see our troops join forces with colleagues from 30 NATO countries and Sweden to provide a vital deterrent against the threat of Putin said British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.

Recall

Recently, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that London would increase its support for Ukraine to $3.19 billion.