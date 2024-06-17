A UAV attack in russia damaged a shop at a metallurgical plant

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 3346 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18239 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 156381 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162718 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 212695 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 246944 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153077 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371106 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183555 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 3346 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 156382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131080 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150404 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143128 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13084 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14232 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18234 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19337 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38431 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

A UAV attack in russia damaged a shop at a metallurgical plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13125 views

A nighttime drone attack damaged a pipeline in a workshop at Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Works (NLMK) in Russia, but no one was injured.

A UAV attack in russia damaged a shop at a metallurgical plant

A nighttime drone attack in Russia has caused damage to the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK). The damage was reported by the Astra TV channel, UNN reported .

A pipeline was damaged in one of the workshops of Novolipetsk Steel as a result of a nighttime UAV attack, the company said in a statement. ASTRA has found out that the drones fell on NLMK's territory and damaged a pipeline in one of the company's shops, but there were no injuries.

UNN reported that last night's attack by GUR drones on military facilities in three regions of the Russian Federation.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

