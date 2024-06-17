A UAV attack in russia damaged a shop at a metallurgical plant

A nighttime drone attack in Russia has caused damage to the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK). The damage was reported by the Astra TV channel, UNN reported .

A pipeline was damaged in one of the workshops of Novolipetsk Steel as a result of a nighttime UAV attack, the company said in a statement. ASTRA has found out that the drones fell on NLMK's territory and damaged a pipeline in one of the company's shops, but there were no injuries.

Recall

UNN reported that last night's attack by GUR drones on military facilities in three regions of the Russian Federation.